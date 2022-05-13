Arrests In Angels Camp For Business Burglaries And Stolen Vehicle

Angels Camp Police Department View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — There were three recent crimes investigated by the Angels Camp Police Department that resulted in arrests.

The first involved an unidentified business being broken into this week in the 600 block of Main Street and items being stolen. Two days later, the same business was broken into again. An investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Angels Camp resident Keenan Skaar in connection to both incidents. Some of the victim’s stolen property was recovered at the time of Skaar’s arrest.

Also this week, two Calaveras residents in the 100 block of Main Street were arrested after being spotted in possession of a vehicle that had been stolen out of Texas. Arrested were 32-year-old Jarrod Barron of Angels Camp and 52-year-old Tina James of Copperopolis.

The Angels Camp PD reports, “Although these two cases ended with suspects being arrested, unfortunately, most cases involving stolen property do not. Let’s work together to reduce theft and keep our community safe. Report suspicious activity when you see it happening.”