Clear
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pile Burning In Yosemite Creating Smoke

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Yosemite Valley Prescribed Pile Burn map

Yosemite Valley Prescribed Pile Burn map

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Smoke can be seen in the skies over Yosemite National Park today.

An ongoing prescribed pile burn is underway and is creating the hazy conditions in the Yosemite Valley. There are about 20 piles located along Southside Drive west of the Swinging Bridge Picnic Area. The map in the image box pinpoints the location where the piles are being set ablaze.

Park officials add that there are no anticipated trail closures. They advise, “Smoke will linger in the area for a few days, but should not have an impact on the road.” They ask that visitors drive carefully and watch for firefighters and equipment in the area. Also, the public should not report the smoke as a wildland fire.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 