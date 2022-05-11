Pile Burning In Yosemite Creating Smoke

Yosemite Valley Prescribed Pile Burn map View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Smoke can be seen in the skies over Yosemite National Park today.

An ongoing prescribed pile burn is underway and is creating the hazy conditions in the Yosemite Valley. There are about 20 piles located along Southside Drive west of the Swinging Bridge Picnic Area. The map in the image box pinpoints the location where the piles are being set ablaze.

Park officials add that there are no anticipated trail closures. They advise, “Smoke will linger in the area for a few days, but should not have an impact on the road.” They ask that visitors drive carefully and watch for firefighters and equipment in the area. Also, the public should not report the smoke as a wildland fire.