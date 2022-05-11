Update: Fire On HWY 108 In Tuolumne County Contained

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 1:50 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews have contained a vegetation fire along Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The flames broke out in some grass between Green Springs and Tulloch roads. Air and ground resources were able to contain the fire to about two acres. No structures were threatened. Ground crews will remain on the scene to mop up for the next hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Keystone, CA — Ground and air resources are working on a vegetation fire along Highway 108 between Green Springs and Tulloch roads in Tuolumne County. CAL Fire relayed a caller reported smoke in the area. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the fire is one acre in size and burning in the grass. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened. Motorists in the area will want to use caution on that stretch of the highway as there is plenty of activity.