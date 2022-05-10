California ZEV Sales Exceed 16 Percent Of New Vehicles

Sacramento, CA– More than a quarter of a million Californians have now received a financial incentive called the “Clean Fuel Reward”, totaling over $319 million dollars after the purchase or lease of a plug-in electric vehicle. Currently, the sale of those vehicles exceeds 16 percent of all new vehicles sold in 2022.

Governor Newsom explains the impact of this program.

“Our state is on the frontlines of extreme weather, and we’re taking aggressive steps to protect Californians from the costs of climate change – transitioning away from the big polluters fueling this crisis and towards clean energy, These incentives make it easier and cheaper to make that transition.”

According to data from the California Energy Commission, new ZEV sales in California have reached 1,135,387, and this year ZEV sales have accounted for 16.32 percent of all new vehicles sold in 2022 – up from 12.41 percent last year and 7.78 percent in 2020.

