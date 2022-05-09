Partly Cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Temporary Lane Closures For Wagon Trail Project

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Wagon Trail Project

Wagon Trail Project

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Work is ramping up this week on the Wagon Trail Realignment Project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis.

Crews are doing rotating lane closures all this week on Highway 4 between Bonanza Mine Way and Pool Station Road. The work hours are 7am-5pm, through Friday. Flaggers will be directing traffic, so be prepared for a delay.

The overall project will be completed in two stages, with phase one underway. The cost of the first phase is estimated to be $24-million and should be completed by late 2023. Crews are realigning, and repaving the treacherous stretch of Highway 4.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 