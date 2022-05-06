Cloudy
Mountain Ranch Woman Dies In HWY 26 Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Mokelumne Hill, CA – The CHP is reporting that a Mountain Ranch woman died in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Calaveras County yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was 30-year-old Nickolette Cook. The CHP detailed that she was driving a Ford Mustang about a mile west of Mokelumne Hill and the Highway 49 intersection when, for unknown reasons, her car went off the roadway. It smashed into a tree. Cook was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

That section of Highway 26 was shut down for about 20 minutes as officers investigated the collision. Then officers directed one-way traffic for another half hour as a tow crew removed the wreckage.

