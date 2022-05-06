Aid Detectives In Catching Two Burglars

Burglars loading stolen item into getaway vehicle View Photo

View Video

Sonora, CA – Check out this security footage in the image box and see if you recognize these alleged burglars or their getaway car.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for help after two thefts. They further detailed, “These suspects are associated with two recent burglaries in the Tuolumne Road area.” No further information on exactly when or where the thefts occurred or what items were taken was released.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects and the getaway car shown on the surveillance video is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 209-533-5815.