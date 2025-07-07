Early Morning Crash On Old Priest Grade

Groveland, CA — Emergency responders were dispatched to an early morning incident involving a vehicle going off Old Priest Grade.

The CHP, fire officials, an ambulance, and the sheriff’s office all responded to the crash at around 3:30 am. It is believed that the vehicle was near the mid-to-upper portion of Old Priest Grade when it went off the roadway. There were initial concerns that it was on fire, but no flames were located when the responders arrived.

An ambulance was dispatched to assist a person injured. A tow truck is also there. Be prepared for continued activity in the area. No additional information is immediately available.