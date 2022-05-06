Smoky Skies In The Strawberry Area During May

Sonora, CA – A prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest will create smoke in the skies above Strawberry during the month and possibly June, conditions permitting.

The burn is in the vicinity of Herring Creek. Personnel and equipment from the Summit and Mi-Wok Ranger District will perform prescribed fire operations with up to 1,058 acres slated to be treated with low-intensity fire. The plan is to set ablaze 50–200 acres daily, depending on environmental conditions and smoke production.

“The Sierra Nevada is a fire-dependent ecosystem, where fire is a critical part of the natural forest process and helps to maintain resilient forests,” explained Dan Guse, Summit Ranger District Assistant District Fire Management Officer.

Smoke may also be visible along Highway 108. Forest officials have asked the public not to report it as a wildfire.