Paving Project Will Impact Traffic In Valley Springs

Flaggers conducting one-way traffic control View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The Valley Springs Paving Project will cause motorists delays on six sections of area roadways for the rest of this month and next month.

Calaveras County has hired American Pavement Systems, Inc. (APS) based in Modesto to complete the project. It begins on Friday, May 6th, and runs through the end of June, with the paving and repair work taking place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

There will be one-lane traffic with flaggers, pilot cars, and warning devices directing travelers. Motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays on these roadways during the project. County roads officials provided the below sections of roadways impacted by the project:

Hogan Dam Road, between Hwy 26 and Silver Rapids Road

Vista Del Lago Drive, between Hartvickson Lane and Silver Road

Garner Place, between Hwy 26 and Baldwin Street

Kirby Street, between Jenny Lind Road and Baldwin Street

Jenny Lind Road, between Hwy 26 and Baldwin Street

Silver Rapids Road, between Hwy 26 and Hogan Dam Road

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution and observe all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite personnel in the cone zone areas. For questions regarding the project, contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.