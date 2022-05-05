Update: Crash On Highway 108 At Lime Kiln Road

Update at 12:20 p.m written by Tracey Petersen.: The CHP reports that the wreckage has been cleared after a head-on crash on Highway 108 near Lime Kiln Road. Traffic is moving freely along the highway once again.

Update at 11:50am: The CHP reports that no injuries resulted from the head-on crash on Highway 108 near Lime Kiln Road. Cleanup continues in the area. The crash is blocking Lime Kiln Road. Travel with caution.

Original story posted at 11:30am: Sonora, CA — Two vehicles have collided head-on in the area of Highway 108 and Lime Kiln Road on the outskirts of Sonora.

Highway 108 is clear, but the crash is blocking Lime Kiln Road. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay. An ambulance is responding to the scene. We will pass along more information when it becomes available.