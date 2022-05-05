Vehicle Goes Down Embankment Into Creek

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash in Calaveras County near San Andreas.

It happened at around 10am near the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 12. The CHP reports that a vehicle went through a fence, down an embankment, and overturned multiple times. It ended up in a creek and was halfway submerged by water. Officials report that a man is out of the vehicle and walking around. It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries resulting from the crash. Be prepared for some activity in the area.