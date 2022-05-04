Shower, Towels And Trash Can Land Woman Behind Bars

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A La Grange woman who took advantage of an unlocked hotel room to shower ended up in handcuffs.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch got a call from a clerk at the Royal Carriage Inn in Jamestown last Tuesday (4/26) morning regarding a female subject that had entered one of the unlocked hotel rooms, taken a shower, and stolen towels and a trash can. A check of the inn’s security cameras showed 28-year-old Rosalinda Vitakes entering the hotel and trying room doors until she found one unlocked. The footage also showed Vitakes leaving about 20 minutes later with two towels and a trash can.

A “Be on the Lookout” was put out for the suspect. The next day, on Wednesday, at around 9 in the morning, Sonora Police informed the sheriff’s office that they had detained Vitakes near Rite Aid on Mono Way for a report of theft. Deputies responded and arrested Vitakes for burglary, and she was placed on $15,000 bail.