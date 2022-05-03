Bridge And Road Work To Impact Traffic In Calaveras County

Road work with flagger View Photo

West Point, CA – The Schadd Road Bridge Replacement Project will cause traffic delays beginning tomorrow and lasting for about six months on one roadway in West Point.

Beginning May 4th and continuing through late October, there will be road improvements and traffic delays on Schadd Road at Bald Mountain Road for the bridge improvements. There will be flaggers, pilot cars, and warning devices along Schadd Road over Forest Creek. The hours of operations will be during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the work wrapping up in late October.

Motorists can expect up to 10 minutes delays at times. The county asks that travelers observe all signage and flaggers while also slowing down where personnel is present and equipment is in use.

Calaveras County Public Works reports Viking Construction, Inc. out of Rancho Cordova was hired by the county for this project. Questions or concerns can be directed to public works at (209) 754-6401.