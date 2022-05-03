California Governor Upset About Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom is responding to a report that a majority of the US Supreme Court Justices are supporting a draft opinion to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Newsom argues, “We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority that will stop at nothing to take those rights away.”

He went on to state, “We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced.”

The Supreme Court decision would leave the issue up to the states. In response, Newsom announces that he and Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon will be pushing an amendment to the state’s Constitution designed to “enshrine the right to choose in California.”

State Republican leaders have not yet put out any statements about the Roe v. Wade report or plans by Democrats to introduce a Constitutional amendment.