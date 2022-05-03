PG&E Conducting Electric Safety Work In Arnold Area

Arnold, CA– PG&E will be doing electric safety work in the Arnold area as part of an ongoing attempt to complete wildfire prevention projects. The work will be taking place along Highway 4 in the Arnold area. PG&E is strengthening the electric system in the Arnold community by installing interconnection hubs. The work’s goals will be to provide temporary power generation to shared community services, such as community centers, hospitals, banks, and fire stations in the event of a planned power outage.

The work will begin on May 9 and will continue through the end of July. During the day, Arnold residents may observe PG&E employees and contractors in the area performing work with equipment such as line trucks, digger trucks, excavators, and dump trucks. The work hours will be between 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, Monday through Friday. During the course of this work, drivers might experience lane closures along Highway 4.