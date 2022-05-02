Sonora Looking To Replace Fire Damaged Christmas Decorations

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tonight the Sonora City Council will vote on whether to spend $50,000 to replace the city’s Christmas decorations that were destroyed by the Washington Fire last August.

The specialized decorations, which for example go on the light poles, were in a storage building that was destroyed by the fire. The $50,000 purchase would be with the company Pacific Displays. It takes a 4/5 vote to approve because it would require an unexpected budget adjustment.

The council will also vote on whether to spend $25,000 to replace a sewer line that is damaged at the Public Works Facility.

The council will also decide whether to appoint Mayor Matt Hawkins’ two picks to join the city’s planning commission, Bess Levine and Nathan Morales.

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.