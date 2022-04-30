Watch Out For Wet Cement As Sonora Red Church Construction Continues

Red Church construction logistics 51-5-5-2022 View Photo

Sonora, CA – The public is asked to avoid certain areas as construction in front of the Sonora Red Church continues next week.

The contractor will be pouring concrete in marked-off sidewalk areas at the St. James Episcopal Church three-way intersection of N. Washington Street/Highway 49, Elkin and Snell streets. Construction will begin again on Sunday at 8 p.m. and last until Thursday. The project is slated to run through June 23, 2022.

Some cement work began on Friday night and will continue early Monday. The areas are shown on this map. The contractor is requesting no pedestrian traffic in those highlighted areas through the end of the day Monday. They provided the below additional parking restrictions and work schedule information: Please note the following items:

Site Logistics-Week of 5/1/2022:

Current Work:

Work to consist of concrete placement, brick pavers, and planter areas along Southbound SR49 (work area highlighted in orange). Asphalt patch-back to take place after concrete placement.

Areas/Pathways Affected:

Pedestrians to utilize crosswalks at Snell St, SR49, and Elkin St on the North End. Pedestrians to utilize crosswalk at Dodge St on the South End of the project limits.

Level 1 of the Parking Structure will be closed starting 4/24/2022 and will remain closed for two weeks, through the weekends. Duration to be updated as the project progresses.

"No Parking" signs will be placed on Snell St, along Saint James Episcopal Church. There will also be "No Parking" signs placed along Southbound & Northbound SR49, starting at the Snell St/Elkin St continuing to Dodge St.

Traffic control will be set up and flagging will be utilized.

Construction Notes:

Expect increased truck traffic and construction equipment in the area.

Work hours will be from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday. Intermittent work from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday through Friday.

Concrete pour to begin at 3:00 AM, followed by finish work until 12:00 PM on Monday, 5/2.

**Weekly Updates will be provided**

**Schedule of activities is weather pending**