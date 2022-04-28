End Of April Weekend Events

New and returning events are planned for this weekend.

The Calaveras High School Performing Arts is presenting the musical, “Hello, Dolly!” this weekend only at the Calaveras Performing Arts Center in San Andreas. Details are here.

The Mother Lode Queen Horsemanship Contest is this Saturday at 10 am at the Sheriff Posse Grounds.

Saturday from 10 am while supplies last, ATCAA Head Start is doing a “FUN Drive-Thru Kid-Friendly Event” for ages 0 to 5 in their parking lot. Other agencies at the event will be Infant Child Enrichment Services (ICES), Tuolumne County Public Library, Tuolumne County Public Health, and the Center for a Non-Violent Community (CVNC). Details are in their community event listing here. Also at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds everyone is invited to the Meet the First Responders event. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Community Service Unit is promoting and honoring Tuolumne County First Responders at this free family-friendly event. Participating agencies are Sonora Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department, Tuolumne County Fire Department, California Division of Forestry (CALFIRE), Tuolumne County Search and Rescue, Sonora Fire Department, PHI Air Medical Sonora… and more with exhibitions, fun, music, and raffles.

In Murphys on Saturday at 10 am is the Mutt March by the Murphys Community Club. Algiers Street and Six Mile Road will be impacted by the event. (See below for Sunday’s Tuolumne Dachshund Derby)

Saturday at 11 am is the 3rd Annual Ragin Cajun Festival in San Andreas featuring authentic Louisiana Crawfish Boil. There will be live music, vendors and more food booths lining Main Street in San Andreas. Proceeds will benefit the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras. Free parking at Calaveras High School. Ticket information is in their event listing here. Note that Main Street, San Andreas, from W. St. Charles Street (HWY 49) to Court Street, will be closed to all traffic from 8:00 AM and 7:00 PM on Saturday

The first of several Free Green Waste Drop Off events for Tuolumne County residents will happen this Saturday at two sites. Get all the event details here.

On Saturday Calvary Chapel is hosting an “EPIC Rummage Sale Fundraiser” for their Youth Group’s summer mission trip to Casa Esperanza, Mexico.

The annual Whiskerino Dinner Dance will be held at 5 pm at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. Live music will be provided by Gunpowder and Lace, as well as a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Calaveras County Fair and the Junior Livestock Committee. Ticket information is in their event listing here.

In the town of Tuolumne on Sunday May 1st is the Tuolumne Dachshund Derby at the West Side Memorial Park. As detailed here, Greg Lipanovich, the originator, and co-founder Sandi Romena were both Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” and the event is a fundraiser for Friends of the Animal Community.

Sunday is also the monthly Pancake Breakfast at the Veterans Hall in Sonora.

The Tuolumne County Girl Scouts will host their Pancake Breakfast Sunday at the Sheriff’s Posse Grounds.

The Connections Academy Summerville Hight School Spring Showcase will be open Sunday from 1pm to 5pm at the Summerville High School Theater.