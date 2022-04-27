Glen Lipanovich and Sandi Romena View Photo

The Tuolumne Dachshund Derby returns to Tuolumne City this Sunday, May 1st.

Greg Lipanovich, the originator and co-founder Sandi Romena were both Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“2018 was our inaugural year for the Dachshund Derby,” said Romena. “We had a total of 54 Dachshunds participating in the races. It was so much fun. And then in 2019 we had many more Dachshunds. We are hoping for a huge turnout this Sunday.”

The registration will take place from 10 to 11:30 AM this Sunday at West Side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City. The cost is $5 for each Dachshund.

All of the proceeds will benefit the F.O.A.C. (Friends of the Animal Community).

The Tuolumne Dachshund Derby will begin at noon. The public is invited to watch the Derby for free.

Each heat consists of six Dachshunds racing against each other on a course set up at the Park. The winning Dachsunds will move on to the next round.

For the humans, there will be plenty of fun with raffle prizes, hot dogs, chips and drinks all available. There will even be a Derby Hat contest.

For questions and information, call Romena at 209-694-3178.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.