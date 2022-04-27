Recognizing Those Who Stand Up For Kids

2022 Light of Hope awards View Photo

San Andreas, California –Four Calaveras County employees that work with children have received the 2022 Light of Hope Awards.

Prevent Child Abuse Calaveras (PCAC) and Calaveras Court Appointed Special Advocates of Calaveras (CASA) started handing out the awards in 2017. Each year, they accept nominations to recognize individuals who have provided remarkable support to children as part of recognizing the month of April as “Be the One Month.” That support includes child abuse prevention efforts, support of child advocacy, mentorship, and individual work to improve conditions within the county to foster safety, support, and protection of children, detailed organizers.

This year, Calaveras Sheriff’s Detectives Nichole Alvarez and Zach Glanville and Health and Human Services employees Marci Gallagher and Alisa Gehrke were chosen to receive awards.

Both detectives were recognized for their child abuse prevention work and continued advocacy. Det. Alvarez is primarily assigned to investigate crimes involving child sexual abuse. Det. Glanville investigates crimes involving other abuses and neglect of children. Sheriff’s officials add, “The true calling of both detectives is to mentor, protect, and rescue victimized children while holding their offenders accountable.” Both also mentor youth through the sheriff’s explorer program, giving teenagers first-hand experience in law enforcement.

The health employees are also being honored for their work at the agency to help children. Gallagher is a trained public health nurse and works as a dedicated advocate for foster care youth to get them the medical services they need. A social worker supervisor, Gehrke has more than 25 years of experience and expertise working with children who have experienced abuse or neglect.