Sonora Pass Closure Gate Moving Higher Ahead Of ‘Fishmas’

Kennedy Meadows Sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Effective two o’clock this afternoon travelers will be able to drive a little bit higher up Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

Caltrans confirms that the closure gate will be moved to just above Kennedy Meadows. The change comes ahead of traditionally a busy weekend for outdoor enthusiasts. In California, the last Saturday in April is the opening of trout fishing season, often playfully referred to as “Fishmas.”

Caltrans notes that no changes are coming immediately today for Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass. Crews have been out working to clear the mountain passes, and remove debris, ahead of the summer travel season.