Valley Man Busted Burglarizing Calaveras Business

Mountain Ranch, CA — A citizen spotted suspicious activity in Mountain Ranch and called in a report to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

A burglary was in progress just after midnight yesterday at the Senders Market. The business is both a grocery market and a hardware store.

Deputies responded and heard a noise coming from the back, and then spotted a hole cut in the fence leading to the lumber storage area.

David Corsaro, 34, of Lathrop, was located and arrested. He initially tried to give deputies a false name. He was already on probation out of San Joaquin County and had a warrant for his arrest out of Mariposa County. Stolen wire spools from the business were located in his nearby vehicle. He was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of the stolen property and giving false identification to a police officer. His bail was set at $25,000.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Lt. Greg Stark, reports, “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizen who called 911 to report their observations that eventually led to an arrest for burglary. Their quick thinking and actions presented the deputies with the best opportunity to apprehend the suspect and return the stolen property to the rightful owners. Citizens are the eyes and ears of the community. If you see something that you believe is related to a crime, please, immediately call the Sheriff’s Office.”