Adventist Health Sonora Announces Next Chief Medical Officer

Sonora, CA– Adventist Health Sonora announced that Stephanie Stuart, MD will be assuming the role of Chief Medical Officer, effective May 1st.

Dr.Stuart is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and has served in the Adventist Health Sonora Emergency Department since 2011. She has a background of leadership including the position of Chief of Staff for the Adventist Health Sonora Medical Executive Committee from 2020 through 2021. Dr.Stuart has also served as President/CEO of Sierra Emergency Medical Group, a physician group that employs 21 physicians and providers. Adventist Health Sonora President Michelle Fuentes explains.

“Dr. Stuart is a talented physician and has been an incredible member of our team over the last eleven years, I am looking forward to her leadership in this role.”

Dr.Stuarts duties will entail providing leadership and direction for all medical activities at Adventist Health Sonora. Additionally she will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory accreditation and medical support. She explained her feelings on the upcoming position

“I am honored continue serving our community in this new role, and I look forward to seeing how I can strengthen the quality of care for our patients as an administrator.”

Dr.Stuart completed residency training at Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas, and earned her medical degrees from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. She was born in Sonora and is currently raising two children with her husband while enjoying paddle boarding, hiking, and distance running.