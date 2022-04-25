Community Meeting Announced For Wildfire Resiliency Project

Sonora, CA– Golden State Natural Resources(GSNR) announced a project in 2020 that would take in biomass, produce wood pellets, and ship the product overseas, it was covered in a story that is detailed here.

GSNR is launching a broad outreach plan to help educate the public about its proposed projects, which include the development of two excess forest vegetation processing facilities in Lassen and Tuolumne Counties. A community meeting is scheduled for May to meet with local residents about the proposed projects. This open house style meeting goals are to engage and educate about economic and ecological benefits as well as discussing the short term impacts of the project.The meeting will include a formal presentation, a Q&A, followed by light snacks and refreshments.

The meeting will be taking place at Rocca Park(18226 Main Street, Jamestown) on Monday, May 9th at 6:30pm.