CA GOP Backs Candidates In Some Regional Races

Sonora, CA — The California Republican Party is endorsing a candidate in the local Congressional District Five race, but not the crowded Senate District Four competition.

The party held its annual convention over the weekend in Anaheim.

In the US House District Five race, incumbent Tom McClintock is facing three fellow Republicans, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, El Dorado Hills physician David Main and Modesto businessman Keisten Charles Obert. The party voted to endorse the incumbent, McClintock.

In the Senate District Four race, which covers the Mother Lode, there are six Republicans running, but none are incumbents. They are retired El Dorado County Judge Steven Bailey, former US Congressman George Radanovich, Modesto small business owner Jeff McKay, retired Turlock combat Engineer Jack Griffith, Modesto mental health therapist Jolene Rehana Daly, and El Dorado Hills businessman/school board member Michael Gordon. The party leaders declined to take a stance on the race.

The party did endorse the lone Republican running for Assembly District Eight, James Patterson. He is seeking the redistricted seat that merged with the area currently represented by Frank Bigelow, who is not seeking re-election.

Also of note, the California GOP will back Brian Dahle for Governor and Mark Meuser for US Senate.