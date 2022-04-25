TCSO Reports 911 Verizon Problem

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has learned about a network outage that is preventing Verizon customers from calling 911 this morning.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Our office is currently working on mitigating the issue, which again appears to be on the end of the carrier. Until this issue is resolved, if you are a Verizon customer and need assistance from the Sheriff’s Office please use (209) 533-5815 to reach our dispatch center.”