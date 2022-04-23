Tree Removal Detours Traffic In Tuolumne County

Road Closed Sign View Photo

Tuolumne County – Two communities in Tuolumne County will hear the sound of chainsaws buzzing next week.

Tuolumne County Public Works officials advise that PG&E subcontractors will be conducting tree removal operations in Sonora and Twain Harte. The work will require full closures of these roadways, as provided by the county:

24031 & 24324 Oxbow Lane N., Sonora – April 26th-from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

22461 Ponderosa Drive, Twain Harte – April 28th – from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

Public works officials note that detours will be in place at both sites. They ask that motorists observe all signage and use caution in those areas.