Tuolumne County Calls Special Meeting For Yonder Yosemite Project

Yonder Yosemite Artist Rendering View Photo

Sonora, CA — A planned resort project in southern Tuolumne County will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors next week.

The Yonder Yosemite project would be located on Highway 120 in Big Oak Flat at the site sometimes referred to by locals as “the Scar.”

The proposed hospitality resort would include 175 guest suites, a lodge, market, pool, bar, event space, and on-site employee housing. It would be spread over 30 acres.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on approving both a site development permit and its related environmental documents.

The applicant is Yonder Hospitality, LLC and the property owner is Gateway Hub, LLC/Mary Curtis.

The special meeting will start at 1pm on Tuesday in the board meeting room.