Red Church Project Resumes Sunday

Sonora, CA – Work on the Sonora Red Church Pedestrian & Circulation Improvement Project will pick up where it left off on Monday this weekend.

As reported here, this week’s rainy forecast forced the contractor, United Pavement Maintenance, Inc., to halt work after it began Monday (4/18). Crews will resume work at the three-way intersection of N. Washington Street/Highway 49, Elkin and Snell streets in front of the Saint James Episcopal Church on Sunday night.

The project is being done overnight for less impact on drivers and will run through Thursday (4/28) night next week. Crews will be grading and placing the concrete while removing sidewalks and driveways along southbound Highway 49. The work area is highlighted in orange on the image box map. Additional directions on pedestrian and vehicle travel, along with parking closures, can also be viewed in the blue box included in the map.

The project is slated to run through June 23, 2022.