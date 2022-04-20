Mariposa 911 Cell Phone Alert

Clear
By Tracey Petersen
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office reporting a cell phone outage

Mariposa County, CA – Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing problems with cell phone callers dialing into its 911 dispatch center.

The sheriff’s office reports that currently there is an issue with voice calls. However, they say that texting capabilities are still working, including texting 911. Sheriff’s officials detailed, “If you have an emergency and cannot call 911 from your cell phone, you can text 911 and our emergency 911 dispatchers will get help on the way. Our 911 center will need as much information as you can provide via text. Responding texts from the 911 center may be delayed due to the network issues.”

The sheriff’s office also asks that cell phone callers not call their office for updates or information on the status of a particular cell phone network. Instead, they ask cell phone users to please contact their cell service provider via a landline.

