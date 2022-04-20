Various Gun Control Bills Advancing At State Capitol

Sacramento, CA — Democratic lawmakers at the state capitol are referencing a recent shooting incident outside the state capitol as a reason to advance new gun legislation.

Six people were killed during the early morning hours of April 3 in what was determined to be a gang-related incident.

New bills have passed out of committee this week that would make it easier to sue gun manufacturers, require firearm dealers to install digital surveillance systems, crack down on ghost guns, and bar the marketing of firearms to minors. Opponents are arguing that the measures are designed to drive gun manufacturers out of business.

Republican leaders are countering that the state should instead focus on keeping violent offenders behind bars, and shift the focus away from reducing prison sentences and penalties for offenders.