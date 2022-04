Pine Mountain Lake, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Pine Mountain Lake area of Tuolumne County this morning.

The lights went out for 61 customers along James Circle, Wells Fargo and Mueller drives, off Ferretti Road, and northwest of the lake at around 10:15 a.m. The utility details that crews are investigating the cause and gave an estimated repair time of 4:45 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

