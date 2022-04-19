Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Broadband

Sonora, CA — Broadband expansion in the region will be a notable item of discussion at today’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board will review the final draft of the regional Central Sierra Broadband Roadmap, as well as related survey results, and recommended next steps. It is part of a multi-county effort to expand broadband across the Sierra Nevada and its foothills. By partnering with other counties it makes it more likely the region will receive available state grant funding for broadband infrastructure.

Also today, the board will discuss and provide staff direction regarding fleet management in the county.

The board will also vote to continue ongoing emergency declarations related to things like last December’s winter storms, downed trees still remaining from the Butte Fire, and general tree mortality.

Today’s meeting starts at 9am at the Government Center in San Andreas.