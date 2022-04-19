Board Of Supervisors To Discuss Recognizing Century Old Club And More

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne Board of Supervisors will be meeting on the morning of April 19th to discuss honoring a local group that is celebrating 100 years. The Sonora Lions Club has been serving the community since its initial charter date of April 24th, 1922. Over the past 100 years, members of that group have dedicated approximately 110,000-125,000 hours of community service and donated over $900,000 to various community groups and events. The Supervisors will discuss approving a Certificate of Recognition in honor of this legacy of community service.

In addition, a resolution will be discussed that will recognize and commend Dr. Sergienko as the Tuolumne County interim Health Officer. A position that has been vacant since early 2020, Dr. Sergienko is being praised for providing guidance and direction during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as non COVID issues.

A Certificate of Recognition is going to be considered for Lynn McCormick who is retiring from the Tuolumne County Public Library, a career that started as a relief Library Assistant II and ended as Librarian II. Some of the many programs she assisted with or created include the Born to Read Program and Summer Reading Program. Most notably was the creation of the Children’s Story time Program which was a passion project that has become quite popular in the community.

“American Rescue Plan” funds will also be discussed, in March 2021 President Biden signed that plan into law which allocated a total of $10,581,713 to be made in two equal payments. The first arrived in May 2021 and the second will arrive in May 2022. The board will be providing direction on the process and use of the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The full meeting agenda can be found here.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am in the board meeting room at the government center in downtown Sonora.