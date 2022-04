Columbia, CA — Officials quickly extinguished a vehicle fire at the 49er RV Park on Italian Bar Road in Columbia.

Numerous resources were dispatched during the 10 o’clock hour this morning. CAL Fire reports that it was quickly contained to the engine compartment of the vehicle. Officials are still mopping up the incident. You may still notice some activity in that area.

Written by BJ Hansen .

