Power Outage In Calaveras County. 

PG&E power outage in Valley Springs 4-16-22 View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County this morning leaving 68 customers in the dark.

The outage is on both sides of Highway 26, stretching from White Road to Farris Drive. The utility reports that a vehicle hit a pole last night just before 7:30 p.m., causing the electricity to go out, initially to nearly 15,000 customers. Crews have worked through the night to restore most of the power. The picture shows how the pole was sheared in half with the electrical equipment hitting the ground. There is no word on injuries in the collision. The company gives an estimated repair time of 10 a.m. for the remaining customers still without lights.