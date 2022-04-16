Utility Work To Detour Traffic In Sonora

Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Utility work will close a roadway in Sonora at the beginning of next week.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) crews will close Sylva Lane at the Cabezut Road intersections to through traffic on Monday, April 18th, and possibly through Wednesday, April 20th, according to Tuolumne County Public Works officials. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public works officials relay that barricades and signage will be in place, including the posting of a detour. They ask that motorists obey all signage and on-scene personnel.