Local Veterans Projects And Initiatives

Frank Smart and Chris Henningsen View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature local leaders with the Vietnam Veterans of America Post 391 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748.

One of the topics will be the upcoming Vets Ruck March in Tuolumne to raise money for local efforts, as well as awareness about suicides in the Veteran community.

There will also be a discussion about the VFW now taking over the operations of the annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee.

Other topics will be the recently developed 9/11 Memorial outside the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, plans for a new memorial in honor of women in the military near the Twain Harte Pool, a new Honor Guard organized by the local Veterans groups, and activities planned next month around Memorial Day.

They will also talk about the challenges, and importance, of keeping these local organizations running.

Guests will include Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 391 President Frank Smart and VFW Post 4748 Adjutant Chris Henningsen.