Calaveras Officials Urge Action Now Ahead Of Fire Season

San Andreas, CA — Emergency responders in Calaveras County held a pre-season cooperators meeting at the sheriff’s office emergency command center on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Lt. Greg Stark, reports afterward that Calaveras County is no stranger to large complex fires, and there is a need for the community to plan early this year due to the low rainfall and dry conditions.

Adding, “The cooperators’ group would like to remind everyone to maintain a defensible space around their homes and prepare an evacuation checklist.”

Some of the other topics covered were mutual aid, resource availability, evacuation, repopulation procedures, and aircraft availability.

