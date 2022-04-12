Tuolumne County Library Joins California State Library Parks Pass Program

Tuolumne County Main Library in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Library has announced the launch of the California State Library Parks Pass in partnership with the California State Parks and the California State Library.This program provides a free vehicle day use entry for one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine people or less or one highway licensed motorcycle at over 200 participating state parks to library card holders.

One of the stated goals of this program is to “Reduce barriers to park access and partnering with entities such as public libraries, the state can help more Californians explore the outdoors and generate positive impacts in the area of health, natural resource stewardship, and historical and cultural connections.”

Passes can be checked out for up to one week by any library card holder. If someone doesn’t currently have a library card they are encouraged to sign up at the Sonora, Groveland, Tuolumne, and Twain Harte branches. A online application can also be utilized and can be found here.

For detailed information on the new California State Library Parks Programs, including terms and conditions, please visit online here.