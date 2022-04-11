Cloudy
Road Work Announced For Marshes Flat Road

By Nic Peterson
Crews working on the Marshes Flat Road concrete ledge in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County

Crews working on the Marshes Flat Road concrete ledge in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County

Groveland, CA– The Tuolumne County Roads Division will be performing road maintenance that will require a full closure of Marshes Flat Road from Highway 49 to the first cattle guard. The work is anticipated to take place on April 18th and 19th from 8:00am to 3:00pm. The Tuolumne County Road Division appreciates the patience of motorists and encourages caution in that area.

