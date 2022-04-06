Sonora City Council To Hold Special Meeting

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some of the items that were initially going to be voted on Monday will instead be taken up today by the Sonora City Council.

We reported earlier that Monday’s meeting was canceled because the agenda was not posted in front of city hall, which would have been a Brown Act violation if the meeting continued as planned.

At a 5pm special meeting today the council will vote on allowing a local business, Sonora Fly Company, to serve beer and wine in Coffill Park on April 30 as part of an anniversary celebration for the business. In addition, city leaders will vote on a resolution allowing the city administrator and/or fire chief to execute emergency declarations on behalf of the city.

Both of those times will be held in public session, and afterward, the council will break into closed session for a performance evaluation of Interim City Administrator Melissa Eads.

Also of note, the resolution drafted by the city’s Social Equity Committee, scheduled for a vote on Monday, will instead by reviewed at the next regular session meeting on April 18.