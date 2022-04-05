Legal Technicality Cancels Sonora Council Meeting

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council had planned to vote last night on the Social Equity Committee’s proposed resolution, among other things.

However, the meeting was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to occur. A member of the public alerted the city that it failed to post an agenda out front, a requirement of the Brown Act regulating government transparency.

Mayor Matt Hawkins provides further clarification that a TV screen was put out front of city hall a couple of months ago that had been posting community information. However, the screen was just taken down recently after some concerns were raised about it (being in a historic downtown district). It was originally supposed to have the agenda on it, so there was a mix-up, and it was not posted in any other place outside.

Mayor Hawkins says “out of an abundance of caution,” the meeting was canceled, and most of the items, like the Social Equity resolution, will now be reviewed on April 18. Some of the more timely items will be reviewed at a special meeting on Wednesday.