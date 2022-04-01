Community Wildfire Protection Fund Aims To Increase Fire Resiliency

Randy Hanvelt, Melinda Fleming, Darrell Slocum, Jeff Sargo and Glenn Gottschall View Photo

Sonora, CA — A new Community Wildfire Protection Fund, created by the local organization TuCare, will help clear built-up vegetation and construct fuel breaks in Tuolumne County.

The fund is set up through the Sonora Area Foundation.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a panel of guests, including TuCare Board President Randy Hanvelt, Tuolumne County Fire Safe Council President (and TuCare board member) Glenn Gottschall, local business owner (and TuCare board member) Jeff Sargo and Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum.

The fund was announced at the recent TuCare dinner and auction held at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Click on the video box to view a correlating video put out by the organization that shows lessons from last August’s Washington Fire in Sonora and the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed much of the town of Paradise.

On this weekend’s show the panel will explain how the fund works, the need it fills, the types of projects it will create, and ways people can donate.