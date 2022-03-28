Candidate List For Area State And Federal Races

CA Secretary of State Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode will have competitive state Senate and Congressional races, but only one candidate for Assembly.

The Secretary of State’s Office has just released the list of those who qualified for the June Primary ballot.

We reported earlier that incumbent local Assemblyman Frank Bigelow is declining to seek re-election this year. Following redistricting, he would have been competing with Fresno area GOP incumbent, James Patterson. The Secretary of State’s office reports that Patterson is the only candidate who qualified for the Assembly District 8 race, so he will now have an easy path to re-election.

In the new Senate District Four race (which covers Mother Lode), there are eight candidates who qualified, six are Republicans and two are Democrats. The Republicans are retired El Dorado County Judge Steven Bailey, former US Congressman George Radanovich, Modesto small business owner Jeff McKay, retired Turlock combat Engineer Jack Griffith, Modesto mental health therapist Jolene Rehana Daly, and El Dorado Hills businessman/school board member Michael Gordon. The Democrats are Jackson public school administrator Marie Alvardo-Gil and Sacramento labor federation executive Tim Robertson. The Mother Lode is currently represented by Senator Andreas Borgeas who is not seeking re-election.

In the US House District Five race, GOP incumbent Tom McClintock will be challenged by three fellow Republicans, a Democrat and an independent. The Republicans are Fresno County Supervisor/businessman Nathan Magsig, El Dorado Hills physician David Main, and Modesto businessman Keisten Charles Obert. The Democrat in the race is Manteca lawyer/accountant/programmer Mike Barkley. The No Party Preference candidate is Steve Wozniak of Modesto who is an editor, realtor and father of six.

The top two vote-getters in the June primary, regardless of party, will move on to the November General Election.