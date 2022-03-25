Congressman McClintock On Mother Lode Views

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Sonora, CA — District Four Republican Congressman Tom McClintock will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend on the Clarke Broadcasting radio stations.

He will give his opinions about the US response following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. He will also talk about soaring gas prices, inflation, the state of the economy, a push for more water storage projects, and concerns about the declining health of forests across the west.

He will also provide an overview of new legislation he is drafting related to firefighting strategies on federal forestlands, and talk about a forest health pilot program in the Tahoe area that he hopes is expanded to other regions.

We reported earlier that he will also weigh in on the new reservation system in Yosemite.