Alert Siren Testing Today In Twain Harte

Twain Harte, CA – Do not be alarmed if emergency sirens start blaring in Twain Harte this afternoon, as it is just an emergency test.

The Twain Harte fire station will test the loud alarm sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. What will be heard is two 10 second siren bursts and a 15-second voice alert, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. They advise, “Please remember these tests are not associated with any type of emergency and are only a test. We ask the community to refrain from calling our dispatch center with concerns related to the sirens.”

The alert siren was paid for by a grant from the California Fire Foundation. Questions about the sirens can be directed to the Twain Harte Fire Department at (209) 586-4800 or email the Fire Chief at ngamez@twainhartecsd.com.

Of note, similar tests were also held the past two days in Strawberry, Cold Spring and Groveland, as detailed here.