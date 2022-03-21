Siren Testing Scheduled For This Week

Sonora,CA– Tuolumne County Sheriffs wish to remind the community that upcoming siren testing will be taking place on Tuesday the 22nd and Wednesday the 23rd. Alert sirens were installed by a local organization called “Tuolumne Safe” last year. More details on these alert sirens can be found here. If you do hear the sirens please note that it is only a test and not associated with any type of emergency. Sheriffs are asking the community to refrain from calling dispatch centers with siren related questions.

On Tuesday March 22nd the sirens in Strawberry and Cold Springs well be turned on at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM. There will be two 10 second siren bursts and a 15 second voice alert.

On Wednesday March 23rd the sirens in Groveland will be turned on at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM. There will be two 10 second siren bursts and a 15 second voice alert.

If anyone does have a siren related inquiry, more information can be found by calling Tuolumne Safe at 209-352-0122 or visiting their website located here.