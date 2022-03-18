Concerns About Internet And Social Media Crimes Aimed At Local Youth

Investigator Ashley Boujikian, Sheriff Bill Pooley and Captain David Vasquez View Photo

Sonora, CA — A panel of law enforcement officials will speak about concerning trends they are noticing when it comes to online illegal activities aimed at youth of all ages in the community.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley, Captain David Vasquez and Investigator (and former school resource officer) Ashley Boujikian.

Some of the conversation will focus on the David Pacheco case, a Crystal Falls man, who set up an elaborate drugs for sex network using the social media app Snapchat. They will also talk about other ways local kids are being targeted, through avenues like online gaming, and different social media apps. There will also be a discussion about the rise of online bullying, and what they are witnessing.

The panel will relay advice for parents and guardians, and speak about things to keep an eye out for related to phones and any other devices connected to the internet.